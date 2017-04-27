Want to meet Gabrielle Union? You can, on one condition

SHOP
Want to see Gabrielle Union in the flesh? You can. On one condition. The “Being Mary Jane” star will be at ULTA in Kendallgate Shopping Center, 12054 SW 88th St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, to launch her haircare line Flawless. But in order to qualify for the meet and greet, you gotta buy two of her products a few days before, on Wednesday, at the store, and you will receive a voucher for the appearance.
Union told WWD she launched the collection so that women with textured hair like hers could have “great hair days.”
She’s been through some bad ones in the past.
“I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be,” she told the fashion and beauty site. “Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”
VISIT
Here’s an oxymoron: This week you can have a cocktail while contemplating fitness. A new spinning studio is throwing its grand opening party 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday and you’re invited. At Cyclebox, all classes provide a full body workout by incorporating both lower and upper body strength training so all the, um, bases are covered. 1756 N. Bayshore Dr., Ste. 119, Miami (inside Fitbox Method gym). 305-978-3961.
TRY
We know this much is true: Katy Perry is an energetic performer. One way the singer keeps her hydration going is with Sparkling Ice Essence, a bubbly water with a combination of natural flavors, fruit juice and vitamins available in 13 flavors. Perry was spotted holding a bottle of the lemon lime at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. www.sparklingice.com.
