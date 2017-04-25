People

April 25, 2017 4:26 PM

Andrea Bocelli’s son can sing, too

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

You think Andrea Bocelli is talented?

You should hear his son Matteo. Guests were amazed by the young’s man dulcet voice when he performed in the Miami Design District in front of the Vhernier jewelry store at Palm Court Monday night.

Stylist Elysze Held caught the young man in action.

Proud dad was at the piano. Let’s just say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in that family.

Meanwhile, Bocelli will perform again in a private concert Tuesday night at Residences by Armani/Casa tower in Sunny Isles Beach. All proceeds benefit the Friends Fund of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which provides humanitarian aid, education and medical care throughout Haiti.

