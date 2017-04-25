People

April 25, 2017 3:52 PM

Katie Holmes celebrates Suri’s birthday in Miami. So where was dad?

By Madeleine Marr

Girls getaway! Katie Holmes was just in Miami living it up with her daughter Suri Cruise, who turned 11 while in the Magic City. By the looks of her pics on the actress’ Instagram, they were staying at a beachfront hotel and had a lot of fun in the sun. Mom and daughter were visiting with fam, apparently. One snap is of a hot air balloon in the sky, with three passengers.

 

The hashtag filled caption: “come fly with me. #family #love #memories #dreams.” Holmes then thanks @tfretti for the photo. A quick check on social media reveals the former “Dawson’s Creek” star was thanking Tammy Fretti, her older sister who still lives in Ohio, where they were born. Holmes’ rumored bf Jamie Foxx was nowhere in sight; neither was her famous ex, Tom Cruise, who allegedly hasn’t seen Suri in a long while. He’s apparently in Paris shooting the latest “Mission Impossible” with Henry Cavill.

