People

April 24, 2017 4:55 PM

Burt Reynolds: My friendship with Donald Trump is ‘fading’

By Madeleine Marr

mmarrr@Miamiherald.com

Burt Reynolds stepped out Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival, making a rare public appearance amid health struggles.

The legendary actor, 81, was there to promote his latest film, “Dog Years,” in which he plays the lead, Vic Edwards, an aging movie star.

Pictures show the actor being held up by fest head Robert De Niro and his costar Chevy Chase. The “Smokey and the Bandit” star later sat down on the red carpet, where a chair was set up.

“Great to see Mr. De Niro, who I love, and ... you know, all the people that I know,” said Reynolds, who has lived in Jupiter for many years and helps run the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre. “It’s very sweet.”

He also spoke to Katie Couric and Yahoo News about his career:

Trivia: He turned major roles including Richard Gere’s part in “Pretty Woman,” Han Solo” and James Bond.

“I would have done a good job,” Reynolds complained about Bond.

“My IQ dropped right now.”

He added that exes Sally Field was the love of his life but he “screwed it up,” and dished that Loni Anderson took two hours to get ready and he knew he wanted to get out of that relationship.

Reynolds has a girlfriend now who’s “not in the business.”

Staying busy is keeping him alive.

“Work begets work.”

One more topic -- Burt’s friendship with Donald Trump though it’s “fading.”

“I liked him. He was a great businessman. He’s done a couple of good things and some bad things. We have to get rid of the bad things.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 1:12

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders
Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 0:38

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings
Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos 1:09

Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos