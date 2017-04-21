People

April 21, 2017 4:33 PM

A-Rod works out with Lenny Kravitz at Miami gym

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Talk about your strange bedfellows.

Um, gymfellows. Is that a new word?

Sure, why not? It’s 2017.

Alex Rodriguez posted a pic on his Instagram on Wednesday of some famous folks with the hashtag #fitfam:

“Working out with our old crew always feels good.”

 

Working out with our old crew always feels good #fitfam @lennykravitz @bigshowofficial

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Among the fitness enthusiasts in the picture was Miami singer Lenny Kravitz and wrestling legend Big Show.

Back in 2008, Us Weekly reported that A-Rod’s ex Cynthia Scurtis was dating Kravitz.

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that gym.

Unclear where exactly the guys were getting their sweat on. We do know that Rodriguez purchased UFC GYM Kendall as well as development rights for more UFC-branded gyms across the Miami area.

But A-Rod and his ladyfriend Jennifer Lopez were snapped at an entirely different gym on Thursday, Somi Fitness. It’s private.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 0:38

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings
Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos 1:09

Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos
Interview with 'Ghost in the Shell' actor Pilou Asbaek 4:25

Interview with 'Ghost in the Shell' actor Pilou Asbaek

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos