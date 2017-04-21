New telenovela ‘Guerra de Idolos’ focuses on Latin music scene

Alberto Guerra is one busy hombre.
He is starring in the new Telemundo telenovela “Guerra de Idolos” (“War of Idols), premiering 8 p.m. Monday.
Written by Miami’s Mariano Calasso (“Nuestra Belleza Latina”), it’s not your typical high-drama, sudsy Spanish-language soap, though.
“Guerra” centers around the music industry, and the rising stars’ often challenging paths.
“This is a very unusual show,” says the Cuban born actor who plays a music producer. “I don’t think there are many on TV like this. We have great musicians in every genre [e.g, Pop, Urban, Regional Mexican], and there is a human side. We tell a story, showing the struggle, the pain and the heartbreak of fame.”
The five night a week series features cameos by superstar rapper Nicky Jam, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo, Universal Music-signed artist Christian Pagan, and Luis Figueroa, who is with Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media Group.
As for Guerra’s character, Mateo Solar, he knows music – and is always on the lookout for the latest and greatest talent.
“He is a man who likes to be behind the scenes,” explains Guerra, who also costars in Netflix’s “Ingobernable.” “He enjoys the fame and the money and all that – and takes his job seriously.”
Mateo, with his handsome looks and sleek suits, is also a ladies man.
“He likes to party, go out with a lot of women. He’s living large, but then — not to give away too many spoilers — finds himself in the middle of a large change in his life.”
Off set, Guerra is also going through changes. The actor and his wife, Mexican actress/singer Zuria Vega, have a three month old daughter.
Diaper changes. Crying. Swaddling: Tough time to have a full time job?
“She sleeps great – day and night,” Guerra says of the newborn. “It’s us who don’t sleep too well!”
