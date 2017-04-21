People

April 21, 2017 3:41 PM

New telenovela ‘Guerra de Idolos’ focuses on Latin music scene

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Alberto Guerra is one busy hombre.

He is starring in the new Telemundo telenovela “Guerra de Idolos” (“War of Idols), premiering 8 p.m. Monday.

Written by Miami’s Mariano Calasso (“Nuestra Belleza Latina”), it’s not your typical high-drama, sudsy Spanish-language soap, though.

“Guerra” centers around the music industry, and the rising stars’ often challenging paths.

“This is a very unusual show,” says the Cuban born actor who plays a music producer. “I don’t think there are many on TV like this. We have great musicians in every genre [e.g, Pop, Urban, Regional Mexican], and there is a human side. We tell a story, showing the struggle, the pain and the heartbreak of fame.”

The five night a week series features cameos by superstar rapper Nicky Jam, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo, Universal Music-signed artist Christian Pagan, and Luis Figueroa, who is with Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media Group.

As for Guerra’s character, Mateo Solar, he knows music – and is always on the lookout for the latest and greatest talent.

“He is a man who likes to be behind the scenes,” explains Guerra, who also costars in Netflix’s “Ingobernable.” “He enjoys the fame and the money and all that – and takes his job seriously.”

Mateo, with his handsome looks and sleek suits, is also a ladies man.

“He likes to party, go out with a lot of women. He’s living large, but then — not to give away too many spoilers — finds himself in the middle of a large change in his life.”

Off set, Guerra is also going through changes. The actor and his wife, Mexican actress/singer Zuria Vega, have a three month old daughter.

Diaper changes. Crying. Swaddling: Tough time to have a full time job?

“She sleeps great – day and night,” Guerra says of the newborn. “It’s us who don’t sleep too well!”

