Scottie and Larsa Pippen are finished, but ‘still friends’

There were rumors of a reconciliation and cozy looking family trips.

But unfortunately Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen won’t be getting back together.

“They gave it another try but it didn’t work out. They are still friends,” an insider tells E! News. “They always will be because of their kids.”

The NBA legend filed for divorce back in October of last year amid allegations the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star was cheating with rapper Future.

Despite the fact that they won’t be sharing grave sites, E! News adds that the exes are still amicable, reporting they even traveled to Disney World as recently as last week with their kids Scottie Jr., 15, Preston, 14, Justin, 9, and Sophia, 8.

In one photo Larsa appears alone with her brood: “I pray our bond stays like this for eternity!” she wrote on Instagram.

 

I pray our bond stays like this for eternity! @universalorlando

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

“Larsa has been unhappy for a while now,” an insider explains to E! News. “She’s just not happy with him. It’s definitely over.”

The soon to be bachelorette gave no other clue what was happening on social media - just posted a picture with Kourtney Kardashian, wishing the reality star a happy birthday.

 

Happy bday boo bear! Love you and can't imagine life without you @kourtneykardash

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

The two still apparently still share their massive home in Fort Lauderdale, but Pippen spends a lot of time in Chicago, where his businesses are, and are amicable, reports the gossip site.

“They gave it another try but it didn't work out. They are still friends,” a source close to the duo dishes. “They always will be because of their kids.”

The two were married in 1997.

