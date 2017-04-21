Stuff celebrities love: Kanye West’s new jewelry line

ATTEND
Up for a trip? Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting her lifestyle brand’s first health event and it’s in Los Angeles. The actress says the inaugural “In goop Health” wellness summit on June 10 will feature appearances by pals Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lena Dunham. The daylong event will include panels, fitness and meditation sessions, organic beauty applications and a pop-up shop. Info/tickets: Goop.com
SHOP
Kanye West has been busy creatively lately -- and the rapper’s latest endeavors have nothing to do with music. West has teamed up with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo to create a 12 piece collection of gold rings and nekclaces, all inspired by 14th century Florentine art. Kim’s already been wearing the stuff. For more info go to YeezySupply.com.
CLICK
Feeling like a Stressy Bessy? Swing your mouse over to Soothe.com for an on-demand rubdown. Yes, certified massage therapists will come to your home or office, offering treatments throughout South Florida. Fixed fees, from $95, mean no need to tip. Book 24-7 via the iOS or Android app, soothe.com, or via calling 800-960-7668.
Comments