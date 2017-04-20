Model Karrueche Tran has her ‘Claws’ out in new TV show

Karrueche Tran was in our neck of the, um, woods last weekend.
Paparazzi snagged pictures of the model her enviable figure prancing around in a bikini and again in a suit that had long sleeves. Interesting look.
The Los Angeles native also partied at Komodo with galpals and wished her assorted fans a Happy Easter on Instagram while posing somewhere in South Beach.
It’s unclear if Tran was here for business or pleasure, but The Daily Mail reports that she will be costarring in an upcoming series “Claws,” set in a South Florida nail salon and following the lives of five manicurists.
And pap pics showed her reading a script while on a lounge chair. It premieres on TNT at 9 p.m. June 11 and is described by the network as a “midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness.”
The fictional salon is called Nail Artisan of Manatee County.
“‘Claws; is about good women caught in bad places with worse men. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world,” reads TNT.com.
Tran seems solo. She was dating Chris Brown until she got word he got another woman pregnant, and then things got really ugly with claims of violence (from her, naturally). On Wednesday, Tran’s restraining order hearing was put off because she hasn’t been able to locate Brown to serve him.
Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos told TMZ that Tran is using Brown to get publicity.
