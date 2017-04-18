People

April 18, 2017 5:54 AM

Patricia Arquette to give keynote address at Illinois State

The Associated Press
NORMAL, Ill.

Actress Patricia Arquette is a keynote speaker during a week of science and technology events at Illinois State University.

University officials say the events at the campus in Normal this week will include a professional development dinner and a conference on women in leadership.

Arquette's talk is scheduled for Thursday evening. It's free and open to the public. She's expected to talk about a public health organization she founded in 2010 after a deadly earthquake in Haiti.

Arquette won an Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in the movie "Boyhood" and a 2005 Emmy Award for her leading role in the television show "Medium."

Roughly 20,000 students attend Illinois State in graduate and undergraduate programs.

