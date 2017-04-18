People

April 18, 2017 2:38 AM

Former officer charged with theft, misconduct in Tennessee

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Authorities say a former Tennessee police officer has been charged with pawning two weapons issued by his department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Robert Jason Gann has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

Investigators say Gann pawned two service weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions when he was employed as an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Investigators say that the final time Gann pawned a handgun, he did not pick it up and it was eventually sold by the pawn shop.

Authorities say Gann, of Iron City, was arrested Monday and booked into jail on $15,000 bond. It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 0:38

Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings

Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos 1:09

Larry King gifted vintage typewriter by Enrique Santos
Interview with 'Ghost in the Shell' actor Pilou Asbaek 4:25

Interview with 'Ghost in the Shell' actor Pilou Asbaek

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos