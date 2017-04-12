People

April 12, 2017 1:38 PM

Bless Up! DJ Khaled’s chef opens Miami restaurant

By Madeleine Marr

How can you eat like SnapChat king DJ Khaled?

Find out at the mega producer’s personal chef De’Bronya Hodges’ new restaurant starring the local superstar’s favorite foods.

Opening today in the Little River neighborhood, the spot is named The Empty Plates because the chef promises that the food will be so tasty all the plates will come back clean. Expect a menu of “southern fusion,” soul meets international cuisine such as shrimp n’ grits, Jerk chicken pasta, rab cakes, conch balls, mac and cheese and wings galore.

Chef Dee, as Hodges is known, is a Johnson & Wales University alum who apprenticed with Chef Wayne Bryan, a beloved veteran Johnson & Wales culinary instructor who died last December after a battle with cancer. Bryan showed Hodges the ropes in Miami’s culinary world and helped her land her first celebrity client, DJ Khaled. Hodges’ lifelong passion for cooking goes back to her years watching her grandmother in the kitchen and “seeing how happy her food made people.”

Major wallet alert: Prices are on the low side, with sides from $3 and entrees right around $13.

Celebrity sightings expected.

The Empty Plates Restaurant is located at 6820 NE Second Ave., Miami; Opening at 3 p.m. Friday.

