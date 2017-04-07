Stuff celebrities love: Kim Kardashian’s pool floatie, Zac Efron’s cologne ad

SUBSCRIBE
It’s never a bad thing to receive tidy, pretty packages in the mail from someone famous. For Mother’s Day or just yourself, check out The Zoe Report’s Spring Box of Style, a seasonal subscription box curated by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and her team of editors. The latest collection is all about female empowerment — all of the contents (a scarf, bag, nail polish and more) are from businesses owned by women.
You don’t necessarily have to be a Kim Kardashian lover in order to enjoy some of her favorite things. The mother of two recently dropped the newest line of Kimoji merch, and some of the Kim Kurated stuff can fit into our Miami lifestyle. Like say, the pool floatie shaped like her famous derriere. There’s a two month wait list for it — and when it arrives, it will be hot, in more ways than one. $98. Download the Kimoji app on iTunes.
Zac Efron cleans up nice. The onetime “High School Musical” teenybopper is all grown up now. Efron was in Miami at PAMM last week to participate in a panel for Latin digital conference Hispanicize 2017. Wearing a dark suit with a zippered up shirt underneath, he was there on behalf of Vanity Fair, GQ Mexico and Hugo Boss, as the new face of the cologne. Look for him in upcoming Hugo spots and on social media with the hashtag #yourtimeisnow.
