Miami Vice star Don Johnson’s daughter Dakota soaks up the sun

Let’s hope Dakota Johnson slathered on some strong SPF.
The “Fifty Shades Darker” star was in Miami over the weekend, doing what comes naturally here — lying out, swimming, chilling and probably texting.
The 27-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and “Miami Vice” star Don Johnson was pictured (likely via a paparrazo’s zoom lens) in two different skimpy bathing suits on the beach. Unlike her father, the actress doesn’t seem to like pastels, opting for a white one-piece and also a red bikini.
Johnson is not the tannest person on the planet, so yes, we do hope she had her sunblock at the ready, even though she did have a straw hat on to cover her face. We saw scorching temperatures the past couple of days.
The Daily Mail reports Johnson flew in on Wednesday with girlfriends. Vogue called her out (in a good way) for her fabulous tote at the airport: an overstuffed Gucci bag. Eds called her look “casual yet polished.” It’s a pricey accessory, but at least the money is rolling in. An unrated version of “Fifty Shades Darker” will be released on home video later this month, according to The HD Room.
