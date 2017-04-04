Juanes dazzles with concert to launch Hispanicize

Juanes couldn’t wait to perform Monday night.
The Colombian rocker spoke to press and “influencers” at the Pérez Art Museum Miami before an outdoor concert to kick off the Hispanicize 2017 digital conference, being held at the JW Marriott Marquis through Thursday.
Juanes appeared on a mini red carpet set up in front of the modern museum known as PAMM and then chatted on the breezy balcony overlooking Biscayne Bay.
“A beautiful night in a beautiful place,” said the Latin music superstar, who was set to do songs from his latest album, “Mis Planes Son Amarte” (My Plans are to Love You). There was also a screening of the visual part of the album, which stars Juanes as a time traveler.
“I feel very inspired here,” said the Miami resident of the museum. “It’s very unique, sensual and visual. I am so glad I have the opportunity to do this.”
Even though Juanes spoke to at least 50 people in a row, he said his voice was set to go.
“I’m always ready, I never get nervous,” said the “Es Por Ti” crooner. “Doing what I love and am passionate about makes me happy.”
On May 19 at 7:30 p.m., HBO Latino will premiere a 30-minute special on the local musician called “The Juanes Effect: De Canciones Y Transformaciones (About Songs and Transformations).
For more info on the conference, go to hispanicize.com.
