Stuff celebrities love: Hilary Duff’s fave wine, Bella Hadid’s ride

VISIT
Forget hanging out in Starbucks all day — there’s a stylish, centrally located alternative for Miami’s wandering professionals. BarWorks Wynwood sets itself apart from other shared office spaces by catering to artists and creative types, with paintings, murals and a Zen vibe. Beside being an urban oasis with such necessities as scanners, printers and WiFi, there’s a food and juice station (and of course, coffee). Payment is via flat, monthly fees. 31 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-206-4673; https://www.barworks.us/
TRY
Hilary Duff is way past her Lizzie McGuire days. The single mother of one’s latest gig is very adult: brand ambassador for the Callie Collection of wines. “I’m such a California girl that I loved everything about it,” the 29-year-old actress-singer told New York magazine at the launch party in NYC last week. “It is nice to kind of share with the world things that I enjoy doing. Callie’s Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Fresh Red Blend are $13.99 a pop at Total Wine and More.
DOWNLOAD
Bella Hadid wasn’t hitchhiking the other day. The model was spotted in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel “hailing” a Lyft to promote the ridesharing app’s new device Mono, a wearable gadget made for her thumb. The quasi glove doesn’t really get a car delivered to you (the app does) but looks nifty. Download it here: http://take.lyft.com/mono
CLICKE
Too cute. Cindy Crawford showed two onesies made for the soon to be born twins of George and Amal Clooney. One read “Casa,” the other “Amigos,” the name of Clooney’s tequila with partner Rande Gerber (Cindy’s hub). If she keeps this up, the supermodel, who posted the pic on Instagram, may be in line to be the babies’ godmother.
