March 29, 2017 3:55 PM

Thom Yorke relaxes with girlfriend ahead of Radiohead tour

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is living it up in Miami before the band kicks off the W.A.S.T.E. tour Thursday at the American Airlines Arena.

The 48-year-old “OK Computer” singer was spotted out and about Tuesday with a very attractive and considerably younger woman in Miami Beach.

The Daily Mail identified her as 32-year-old Dajana Roncione. She’s an actress well known in her native Italy. According to the site, they’ve been together a few months.

OK so he’s not that much of a rock star: Apparently, Roncione is Yorke’s only serious flame since splitting with the mother of his two kids in 2005. Rachel Owen, a professor, died three months ago of cancer.

