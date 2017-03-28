The big beer theory: Kaley Cuoco horses around at equestrian event

When in Florida....
On Saturday, Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook attended the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach Equestrian Center, according to her Instagram account, which she named after her (their) dog Norman Cook. The post looked as if there was some alcohol-fueled fun happening. “The Big Bang Theory” star, a horseback riding aficionado, was holding a cup of beer with a large can of Corona Extra in front of her beau, a professional rider.
The caption: “Oh just in Florida for the the day, no big deal!”
She also posted a video of herself in action in the saddle, doing jumps on a horse named Netty Pie.
