Gigi Hadid dines out in Miami with friends

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was seen having dinner Tuesday at Makoto with family friends.
In celebration of rapper and entrepreneur, Rick Ross’ new album, “Rather You Than Me,” JetSmarter flew some folks down and hosted an exclusive dinner party Sunday night at The Forge. Notable guests included Meek Mill (who was wearing a Bieber hoodie), Scottie Pippen and Trina.
Vin Diesel was seen partying Monday at Wall, hanging until 4:30 for the opening of their Miami Music Week party with Behrouz & Friends. Seen dancing with friends drinking Ron Barcelo Rum cocktails, the action star gave all the EDM fans a run for their money fist-pumping the night away!
Roger Federer was honored by Moet & Chandon for his role as global ambassador for the bubbly company at a party at EAST Hotel’s Sugar Rooftop. After a day spent taking in the art of Wynwood, the athlete was all smiles taking a turn behind the DJ booth and mingling with guests including supermodels Garrett Neff and Daniela Botero.
Mexican politician Miguel Aleman celebrated his 85th birthday Saturday at Seaspice with Mexican billionaire magnate Carlos Slim, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, TV hostess Lily Estefan and pop artist Romero Britto. The following day, Cuba Gooding Jr. and TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer had a little Sunday Funday with industry friends over dinner and cocktails.
Sean Combs was seen working out Friday at Anatomy at 1220.
Puerto Rican singer Chayanne had dinner Sunday at Il Mulino New York in South Beach with wife and family.
Enrique Iglesias and Rafael Nadal celebrated the debut of their acclaimed Spanish restaurant, TATEL Miami at a private grand opening party Monday with guests including Don Francisco and Argentine TV host Susana Gimenez.
Pauly Shore had dinner Tuesday at Byblos.
Genie Bouchard kicked off the Miami Open Monday at the Citi Taste of Tennis event at the W Miami on Brickell. The Canadian tennis pro turned heads donning a barely there Moschino Fresh Couture t-shirt dress, her signature tousled blonde waves, and Vetements Sock Boots. Bouchard was joined by several other top players including Venus Williams, Bob & Mike Bryan and Felciano Lopez, to name a few.
JW Marriott Marquis Miami celebrated the Miami Open tennis tournament Tuesday with its 5th annual Match Point Passion player event on the hotel’s 19th floor indoor tennis court and pool deck. Pro players in attendance included top ten rated men’s players Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal as well as David Ferrer, Pablo Carreno and more. The women were represented by top ten players Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova, Dominika Cibulkova, Garbine Muguruza and Agnieszka Radwanska.
Miami-based 2C Media has created and produced a new cable TV series based on Miami cosmetic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer. The show, Dr. Miami, premieres at 10 p.m. Friday, March 31 on WE tv. While the concept of Miami and plastic surgery may seem obvious, 2C's Carla Kaufman Sloan says it's deeper than skin. “Not only is Dr. Miami the top plastic surgeon in Miami, but he is also the plastic surgeon with the most heart. Embracing his personal tagline #beautyispower like a mantra, he has grown his business by helping people with their self-esteem. There is a deeply sincere quality with which the doctor speaks when he consults with a patient and that comes from his heart. He doesn’t merely look at their physical appearance, which he views as his art form, but also looks deep into their psyche to determine how he can best help each person individually. . . . When we look for a project at 2C, we look for something that has a multitude of layers – the attention-grabbing tune-in factor along with an emotional story that touches your heart,” Carla continues. “That’s what keeps us all riveted by a show … the human factor. We have all had moments of insecurity that need to be overcome, whether we have plastic surgery or not. But if you DO plan to go under the knife, it’s nice to know there’s a doctor out there who not only does great work on your body, he also cares about your life journey.”
