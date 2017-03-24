Stuff celebrities love: Jennifer Lopez’s new blunt haircut

SEE
“Mad Men” may be gone, but hardly forgotten. Heinz is launching ketchup ads inspired by the TV show about the shenanigans at a fictional 1960s ad agency. The idea of the campaign, which shows ketchup friendly food like French fries naked, drives home the point that the salty sweet red sauce is the king of condiments. Look for print ads in the New York Post and Variety magazine.
EAT
Harry Potter fans will be thrilled to learn about a new ice cream from Yuengling’s that’s inspired by the butterscotch flavored beverage in J.K. Rowling’s bestselling books. “We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity. Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun,” said David Yuengling, president of the Pennsylvania company.
TRY
Jennifer Lopez has a new Vegas residency (“All I Have”), a new boyfriend (Alex Rodriguez) and now a new haircut, chopped a little past the shoulders. There are also some blond highlights in her sleekly straight mane. Must be nice to finally be able to toss off the extensions, especially during dates at the gym with A-Rod.
