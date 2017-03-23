Marc Anthony steps out with new galpal — a model, naturally

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video Pause

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:36 Moise wins presidential tally

3:04 Former Haitian president Aristide shows support for candidate

4:03 How one woman is bringing hygiene to Haiti

3:19 Whiteside 'keeping an open mind' about playing vs. Raptors

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

3:27 Booze bandit caught on camera

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.