Florida girl: J-Lo hangs out with A-Rod’s sister, attends spring training

This doesn’t seem like a fling anymore.
Jennifer Lopez may have deleted that Instagram photo of her cuddling with new(ish) boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but she didn’t seem to have an issue with the retired baseball player's sister posting stuff with her.
On Friday, Lopez was pictured with Susy Dunand on the local luxury real estate agent’s Instagram twice.
Dunand wrote in a mix of Spanish and English for one pic. “Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo,” she wrote in the caption. “Cuñis” is slang for cuñadas, aka sister in laws.
There is another unidentified woman in the shot who we are assuming is Dunand’s actual sister in law because we really don’t think J.Lo and A-Rod are married. Yet.
There is another photo of Lopez and Dunand, who has helped her bro with real estate in the past, captioned “Simply sweet!”
The singer-actress and athlete are becoming regular local yokels: After their romantic trip to the Bahamas, Lopez and Rodriguez were pictured working out together at a private gym, which an eagle eyed reader pegged as SoMi Fitness in Kendall. They also dined out at Casa Tua in South Beach.
As for A-Rod, he’s now back at work, working as a guest instructor with his old team — the New York Yankees — during spring training. The AP reports he watched part of an exhibition game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in a suite — with guess-who.
Lopez will head back to Vegas for her residency gig, “All I Have” shortly. So stay tuned for some possible Sin City sightings.
