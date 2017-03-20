A day at the zoo: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a family day in Miami

One big, happy (and gorgeous) family.
Eva Mendes was at Dadeland Mall on Thursday to launch the new New York & Company store and her latest collection with the women’s clothing brand. She told The Miami Herald she was hanging with family, including her 94-year-old abuelita and sister, who attended the event. Eva posted a pic of her and her sis on Instagram.
Her boyfriend/baby daddy Ryan Gosling was not along for the event, so we weren’t sure what was up.
A quick scan at the supermarket checkout revealed a Star tabloid story that the under the radar Hollywood couple was on the rocks. It would semi sort of make sense as Mendes was not with the “La La Land” at the Oscars, even though the Canadian was nominated for Best Actor.
But all seems good now. Apparently, Mendes just wants to be a mom. She told Shape magazine’s March cover: “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”
Mom was spotted with her man, as well as their two small daughters, Saturday at Jungle Island.
An insider at the zoo said the fam took a private Ultimate Jungle Trek. During the behind-the-scenes tour, the star couple, who are animal lovers, were busy. They met with a cassowary (rare bird) named Mama Cass; touched the collar of an Andean Condor; helped feed alligators; and interacted with two-toed sloths, lemurs, a capuchin monkey and Aldabra tortoises.
Mendes, a Miami native (she was born at Jackson Memorial), also got to meet Ace, a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig that was born in Hialeah and listens to commands in Spanish only (luckily the actress-designer is bilingual).
Eva and Ryan’s daughters Amada, almost 1, and Esmeralda, almost 3, were presented with a pink painting created by Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan and cancer survivor.
Too cute, or what?
