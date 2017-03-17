Becky G: New music, new movie, new boyfriend

They were just five ordinary teenagers going out about their ordinary teenager-y business until stumbling onto a buried spaceship.
Almost immediately, they became superheroes, aka The Power Rangers, identified by the colors of their suits. The new movie of the same name, and based on the 1993 television series, is out Friday.
While she was in Miami, we spoke to actress “Singing in the Shower” singer Becky G, born Rebecca Marie Gomez.
So were you psyched to costar in this reboot?
Becky: It’s huge blessing. We’re living not only our childhood dream, but other people’s as well. I grew up watching “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” on TV when I was heading off to school and what-not. For me what stood out most about them were their colors. I gravitate toward yellow. I love yellow sneakers, flowers, you name it. Yellow everything. So this character Trini was perfect.
What was the shoot like?
Becky: We spent a lot of time together and had this great chemistry that plays out on screen, I think. We were in Vancouver for 4 1/2 months. We face a lot of obstacles and struggles in the movie, and in real life too. It was an action movie, so it could be mentally, emotionally and physically draining. We came together as friends to help us get through it.
How different is this movie from the TV show and the 1995 movie?
Becky: We want to make it clear: We’re not replacing anything. We’re not stepping into anyone else’s shoes. We are taking inspiration from the past, the true essence is still there. The message is that together we are more and that anyone can be a Power Ranger. The cast is so diverse, gender wise, ethnicity wise, and we can’t be one without the other.
What else is happening with your career?
Becky: During filming, I wrote this song in Spanish, “Todo Cambio,” meaning “Everything Changed,” and it did. If it weren’t for this movie, there would not have been this shift that happened in my life. I was kind of in a place in my music, the English side — I didn’t know what I wanted to do next. Creatively, I was stuck in a box. I felt like I needed a break. That’s when the audition for “Power Rangers” came about. Then a new environment, new energy. Being around amazing people made me feel happy and excited and re-energized. I actually got introduced on set to my boyfriend [LA Galaxy soccer player Sebastian Lletgeton was friend of costar Naomi Scott] and I’m in love. I feel like this movie is a major milestone for me and attracted nothing but great things personally and professionally.
Tears. Tears of joy. Proud doesn't even begin to describe how I feel. I'm so excited for you! You've worked so hard, and continue to remain so focused and dedicated to getting better. I admire you for that. We're right here with you, supporting you every step of the way. Congratulations mi amor.
Comments