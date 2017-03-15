Ivana Trump on upcoming memoir: I raised the kids, not Donald

It takes a village to raise kids.
A well known presidential candidate said that in her book of the same. That’d be Hillary Clinton.
Now The Donald’s first wife, the one and only Ivana Trump, is basically saying the same thing in a new book, “Raising Trump” (Gallery Books).
The memoir will be out Sept. 12, The Associated Press reports, and it focuses on Ivana’s life growing in Czechoslovakia as well as “motherhood, strength and resilience.”
She said in a statement: “I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now.”
Ivana and Donald’s kids — Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. — said in a statement that they were “excited” about the book’s release and called the businesswoman an “amazing mom, teacher and inspiration to all of us.”
A Gallery Books statement reads: “As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight – but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive.”
Donald and Ivana, who lives part time in Palm Beach in a mansion she got in the split, famously divorced in in 1992 after his affair with Marla Maples, whom Donald later married for a time.
In an interview with fashion site The Daily last year, the 68 year old grandmother of eight says as the custodial parent she made all the major decisions for her brood.
“When I divorced Donald, the children were like 4, 6, and 8,” the former model said in the article. “I had full custody, and there was only one cook in the kitchen, which was me.”
POTUS was OK with it at the time.
“Donald went along with it, and if I would say ‘no’ to the kids, they would go to their father and say, ‘Daddy, Daddy can we get that and that... ?’ And he would ask, ‘What did mother say?’ They would tell him, ‘Mommy said no,’ so that meant no.”
