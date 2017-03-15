Stuff celebrities love: Ashley Biden’s hoodies for charity

SHOP
OK so Joe Biden has a little scandal in his family — married son Hunter Biden is having an affair with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother. But the former VP’s social worker/philanthropist daughter seems together. Ashley Biden has a new collab with fashion site Gilt — hoodies by Livelihood Inc., a “socially and ethically conscious apparel company that’s inspired by extraordinary everyday people.” 100 percent of net proceeds go to Livelihood’s community development initiatives. From $79.
VISIT
Looking to be on trend? Chill out. Cryo Facials are on the fast track to becoming the new “it” beauty treatment. Lasting just 12 minutes, the facial features cold nitrogen vapor directly penetrating deeper levels of the skin, closing the pores and lightening dark circles while activating new collagen production. Check out Coral Gables’ latest spa, Cryo Miami, offering treatments for the whole body using subzero temperatures to rejuvenate, recover and revitalize the body’s overall health and wellness. And we could all use a little of that right now. New member introductory session: $35.
TRY
Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP readers may have recently noted her recent uber-organized pantry makeover. What does the healthy living guru stock up on? A bunch of Gaea Greek Oils & Vinegars. We spotted Gaea Fresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil, made from hand-picked olives, with a printed harvest date included on each bottle. Gaea has replaced oxygen in all tanks with nitrogen, thus preventing olive oil oxidation —huge factor in freshness, taste, and health benefits. Painting the bottles black is another way Gaea aims to preserve the freshness, by keeping light out and flavor locked in.
