March 15, 2017 1:21 PM

Wilhelmina Models lend a helping hand in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Don’t hate them because they’re beautiful. This past weekend a gaggle of Wilhelmina Models gave back to the community by partnering with various local charities — and encouraging others to do the same with the hashtag #spreadlove, #withWilhelmina.

On Saturday morning, catwalkers were helping manage The Little Garden in Little Havana.

On Sunday, others helped out around the Paws 4 You Rescue center and worked out with teens in The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Fit Club. Among the participants: “WAGS Miami” star Kayla Cox, Marc Anthony’s latest flame Mariana Downing and onetime “Top Model: College Edition” star Allyssa Vuelma.

