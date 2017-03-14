Olivia Culpo shows off NFL boyfriend

Instagram is for lovers.
Olivia Culpo is really letting the world she has an amazingly hot boyfriend.
The beauty queen/actress was in Miami Beach, a pit stop on an apparent vacation to the Bahamas with her NFL player beau Danny Amendola.
One photo on her Snapchat shows Amendola relaxing on a blue and white striped lounge chair at a fancy SoBe style hotel. The footballer is smiling, with a hand-held device, his toned torso on full display. The caption: “Look at that stud.”
He really is, with or without a lot of clothes. The New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, modeled for Philipp Plein at New York Fashion Week.
My world through rosé colored glasses... Miami bound!! ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/XWCroPgMw8— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) March 14, 2017
On Tuesday, she was headed back from Baker’s Bay: “Miami bound.”
Sadly, Amendola was not in that pic.
