People

March 14, 2017 9:49 PM

Olivia Culpo shows off NFL boyfriend

By Madeleine Marr

Instagram is for lovers.

Olivia Culpo is really letting the world she has an amazingly hot boyfriend.

The beauty queen/actress was in Miami Beach, a pit stop on an apparent vacation to the Bahamas with her NFL player beau Danny Amendola.

One photo on her Snapchat shows Amendola relaxing on a blue and white striped lounge chair at a fancy SoBe style hotel. The footballer is smiling, with a hand-held device, his toned torso on full display. The caption: “Look at that stud.”

He really is, with or without a lot of clothes. The New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, modeled for Philipp Plein at New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, she was headed back from Baker’s Bay: “Miami bound.”

Sadly, Amendola was not in that pic.

