Lady in red: Kendall Jenner poses in lingerie

Kendall Jenner modeled some fancy lingerie on Sunday somewhere pretty lush in Miami.
People.com posted pics of the reality star/model posing among oversized flowers amid foliage.
It is unclear what brand Kendall was hawking but the 21-year-old is a spokeswoman for La Perla, so let’s assume it’s that. She walked for the company at New York Fashion Week last month in a glam, seethrough metallic dress.
Well, we do know one trend that’s happening for fall 2017: red on red. She matched her lipstick with her skimpy outfit.
We found a similar bra and underwear set by La Perla on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website. The so-called Maharani Underwire Bra costs $228.
The made in Italy style is “characterized by underwire support, adjustable straps and a back hook-and-eye closure.”
The panties, the Maharani Brazilian thong, are, comparably, a bargain at $128.
Together, the whole getup costs $456, not including tax.
The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” starlet later put on a floral dress, we saw on “Jenner Updates” on Instagram.
