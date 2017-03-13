People

March 13, 2017 2:18 PM

‘WAGS’ cousins at model volleyball tournament

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

They are family.

Canadian born cousins Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro not only work together but play together.

The “WAGS” stars who run a fashion blog JeromebyNatLiv.com — their moms are sisters; Jerome is their maiden name — were at Lummus Park for Hawkers Model Beach Volleyball over the weekend.

Pierson, who was most recently linked to Jacksonville Jaguars’ Marcedes Lewis, and Halcro, who is on/off with NFLer Shaun Phillips, were hanging out with locals at the event which included appearances by Flo Rida, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Scott.

Bvddy, a South Florida based app, sponsored the tourney and gave locals the opportunity to “buddy up” with the talent and held activities like tug of war and rock climbing.

What do you like to do when you are in Miami?

NH: We love the vibe in Miami and there’s so much to do. I am more of the creative [type] so I really identify with the art aspect of Miami. I love the Deco buildings, and even how Wynwood has really developed as a top art district.

OP: Miami is one of the best cities. It is the perfect mix of New York and L.A. There is always something going on — the food, the culture, fitness, fashion. The city just keeps evolving. There is a reason why people from all over come to vacation here.

What did you think of the tournament?

NH: We grew up our whole lives playing sports. We are actually more tomboys than people realize.

What is going on with your career right now?

NH: Currently we are filming season 3 of “WAGS,” and working on our blog.

OP: We are filming some new YouTube videos and are currently designing our own clothing line that we can’t wait to share with you.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos