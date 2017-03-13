‘WAGS’ cousins at model volleyball tournament

They are family.
Canadian born cousins Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro not only work together but play together.
The “WAGS” stars who run a fashion blog JeromebyNatLiv.com — their moms are sisters; Jerome is their maiden name — were at Lummus Park for Hawkers Model Beach Volleyball over the weekend.
Pierson, who was most recently linked to Jacksonville Jaguars’ Marcedes Lewis, and Halcro, who is on/off with NFLer Shaun Phillips, were hanging out with locals at the event which included appearances by Flo Rida, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Scott.
HANG WITH ME & @nataliehalcro at HAWKERS @modelvolleyball ALL ACCESS VIP EXPERIENCE!! Can't want to host my first Chatter at Hawkers Model Volleyball this weekend!! All proceeds will benefit the Jack Brewer Foundation, which is still doing big Haiti relief from the last hurricane in November. Yes stillll... Go to chatterstars.com/olivia for prizes and chance to Chatter with me, or come hang with me & @nataliehalcro for the VIP experience at Model Volleyball in Miami!!! #MBV2017 #ModelVolleyball
Bvddy, a South Florida based app, sponsored the tourney and gave locals the opportunity to “buddy up” with the talent and held activities like tug of war and rock climbing.
What do you like to do when you are in Miami?
NH: We love the vibe in Miami and there’s so much to do. I am more of the creative [type] so I really identify with the art aspect of Miami. I love the Deco buildings, and even how Wynwood has really developed as a top art district.
OP: Miami is one of the best cities. It is the perfect mix of New York and L.A. There is always something going on — the food, the culture, fitness, fashion. The city just keeps evolving. There is a reason why people from all over come to vacation here.
What did you think of the tournament?
NH: We grew up our whole lives playing sports. We are actually more tomboys than people realize.
What is going on with your career right now?
NH: Currently we are filming season 3 of “WAGS,” and working on our blog.
OP: We are filming some new YouTube videos and are currently designing our own clothing line that we can’t wait to share with you.
Comments