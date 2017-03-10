Jason Kennedy’s marriage still going strong with injured blogger

They just celebrated their two year wedding anniversary in December, and are still acting like newlyweds.
People.com recently caught up with Lauren Scruggs, who lost her left eye and arm in a propeller accident in 2011, and Jason Kennedy, a host of E! News.
Kennedy is now based in L.A, but was born in Fort Lauderdale and went to the University of Miami before pursuing career in broadcast journalism. They were set up by Kennedy’s colleague, Giuliana Rancic.
The couple is the subject of the website’s special feature on romance, “From Meet-Cute to Married.”
They’ll also appear on ABC on “People Icons,” a special “Heroes & Survivors” episode airing at 10 p.m.
