Stuff celebrities love: William Levy’s girlfriend launches skincare line

TRY
Hey, Miami peeps: Elizabeth Gutierrez wants to make you beautiful. The telenovela star just laaunched her all-natural skincare line, Ely by Cassia Cardoso, last week at SLS Brickell. At the party showing his support was Gutierrez’s main man, William Levy. Shop and browse her beauty blog at www.elygutierrez.com/ely-beauty
VISIT
What do best-dressed A-listers such as Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Karlie Kloss have in common? They’re all obsessed with the L.A.-based indie label, Reformation. Lucky for those of us in the 305, the coveted women’s label just opened a pop-up shop in art-swathed Wynwood through May at 219 NW 23rd St. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; www.thereformation.com
RELAX
Like a little fashion with your chillout time? On Friday, hip women’s clothing designer Trina Turk unveiled four cabanas at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. “We created print, pattern and color groupings that reflect [an] optimistic spirit,” she said. “A palette of pinky corals, turquoise, yellow and shades of blue are inspired by the tropical flowers, sea and sunshine of this remarkable seaside resort.”
Maria Tettamanti contributed to this report.
