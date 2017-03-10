People

March 10, 2017 3:03 PM

Stuff celebrities love: William Levy’s girlfriend launches skincare line

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

TRY

Hey, Miami peeps: Elizabeth Gutierrez wants to make you beautiful. The telenovela star just laaunched her all-natural skincare line, Ely by Cassia Cardoso, last week at SLS Brickell. At the party showing his support was Gutierrez’s main man, William Levy. Shop and browse her beauty blog at www.elygutierrez.com/ely-beauty

VISIT

What do best-dressed A-listers such as Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Karlie Kloss have in common? They’re all obsessed with the L.A.-based indie label, Reformation. Lucky for those of us in the 305, the coveted women’s label just opened a pop-up shop in art-swathed Wynwood through May at 219 NW 23rd St. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; www.thereformation.com

RELAX

Like a little fashion with your chillout time? On Friday, hip women’s clothing designer Trina Turk unveiled four cabanas at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. “We created print, pattern and color groupings that reflect [an] optimistic spirit,” she said. “A palette of pinky corals, turquoise, yellow and shades of blue are inspired by the tropical flowers, sea and sunshine of this remarkable seaside resort.”

Maria Tettamanti contributed to this report.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos