Phil Collins’ daughter Lily: I forgive you

All is forgiven.
Phil Collins is a fantastic musician but maybe not the greatest dad.
In his daughter Lily Collins’ new book, “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me,” the actress opens up about their fractured relationship.
Collins, who now lives in Star Island, divorced her mom Jill Tavelman when Lily was just 5 and moved to Switzerland.
“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer,” she says in a open letter. “I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”
Lily goes on to say that she has had issues throughout her life including an eating disorder.
Last linked to Nick Jonas, the 27 year old has had dating issues as well.
“Being in an emotionally abusive relationship. I never regretted it, but I felt ashamed. I thought, How could I put myself in that position?” she told UsWeekly.
