March 9, 2017 7:33 PM

Rihanna in Miami, drinking cocktails in a bikini

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Thanks Daily Mail. You guys did a great job capturing Rihanna at her, um, finest.

Hmm, not exactly.

The candid shots of the superstar in Miami Beach on Wednesday weren’t like most those red carpet pap pics we see of her.

The 29-year-old Barbudian was photographed getting her frozen drink on poolside at a superglam Miami Beach hotel.

RiRi had on an itty bitty bikini top with a peekaboo, beaded caftan (semi) covering her bod up.

Her makeup was perfect, and she is drop dead gorgeous, so she really has nothing to fret about.

We do have to wonder what she thinks of the news that her ex, Drake, was hooking up with Jennifer Lopez, but has moved on to Alex Rodriguez.

Got a score card?

Her other ex, Chris Brown? No comment.

Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma

