Report: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez united by Latin roots

Perfect match?
Maybe Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will find happiness together after dating half of Hollywood.
Ok maybe a little less than half.
UsWeekly confirms news first reported by LoveBScott.com: the baseball hunk turned sports analyst and music/movie superstar have been quietly dating for a few weeks.
Lopez, 47, was recently linked to Drake but that fizzled; and A-Rod, 41, was most recently with businesswoman Anne Wojcicki. The slugger’s past galpals include Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Torrie Wilson. Phew.
An insider tells The New York Post: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”
The two also share a love of Miami. Lopez had a home here and spends a lot of time here (mostly shopping); New York born, Miami raised Rodriguez shares custody of two daughters, aged 12 and 8, with ex wife, Cynthia Scurtis.
Can’t wait to hear their new portmanteau: J-Rod, A-Lo?
The two stars have known each other a while.
We dug up a picture of them from 2005 at a New York Yankees game, back when La Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. And we all know how that worked out.
