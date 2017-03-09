People

March 9, 2017

Report: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez united by Latin roots

By Madeleine Marr

Perfect match?

Maybe Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will find happiness together after dating half of Hollywood.

Ok maybe a little less than half.

UsWeekly confirms news first reported by LoveBScott.com: the baseball hunk turned sports analyst and music/movie superstar have been quietly dating for a few weeks.

Lopez, 47, was recently linked to Drake but that fizzled; and A-Rod, 41, was most recently with businesswoman Anne Wojcicki. The slugger’s past galpals include Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Torrie Wilson. Phew.

An insider tells The New York Post: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

The two also share a love of Miami. Lopez had a home here and spends a lot of time here (mostly shopping); New York born, Miami raised Rodriguez shares custody of two daughters, aged 12 and 8, with ex wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Can’t wait to hear their new portmanteau: J-Rod, A-Lo?

The two stars have known each other a while.

We dug up a picture of them from 2005 at a New York Yankees game, back when La Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. And we all know how that worked out.

