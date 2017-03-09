Frankie Grande just clicks with Amazon’s style show

Frankie Grande isn’t known as Ariana Grande’s big half brother these days.
The 34 year old TV personality (“Big Brother”) has stepped out on his own in Hollywood.
The sibs, whose share the same mother (Joan Grande) remain close and supportive of one another’s careers.
Frankie’s latest project is cohosting Amazon’s Style Code Live, streaming 9 p.m. weeknights, where fashion fans can click on to chat, shop, see celebrity interviews (like “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz) and get the inside scoop on the latest trends. We chatted with Frankie about his new gig:
Can you talk about “Style Code Live?”
It’s the most interactive and technologically advanced show around. At the same time, it’s entertaining. I mean. Shows like this on the Web are the future — and I love being a part of the future.
You were born in NYC, but grew up in Boca Raton. What was that like?
It was magical. Boca is a beautiful, clean, pristine, shiny bubble and I love all things shiny!
You must have traveled south to Miami often. What were some of your favorite spots?
Anywhere on South Beach, really. I also love Bal Harbour and Aventura. Love me some Score... is that the name of the club? [Laughs].
Where do you go when you are back these days?
I mostly visit Nonna [his and Ariana’s grandmother]. She is my heart!
Who do you think were some of the best dressed stars during awards season?
At that Grammys, I loved Celine Dion. She was the perfect amount of sex and class and was one of the few who dressed appropriately for the occasion. Plus she got the memo that green was the color of the year and the only one truly rocking that exact shade [in Zuhair Murad]. I also loved her hair slicked back and her fresh-faced beauty. She knocked it out of the park for me.
What style trends are you seeing for spring/summer?
Rose gold everywhere! And I’m obsessed, clearly, as I dyed my hair rose gold.
Anything else you want to add?
Go Dolphins!
