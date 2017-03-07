People

March 7, 2017 5:41 PM

Bethenny Frankel in Miami: I’m a real beach today

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Bethenny Frankel has it pretty good.

Her divorce from hell aside, of course (ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested last month, accused of stalking and harassment).

The “Real Housewives of New York City” vet showed off on Snapchat a pretty sweet suite at Faena, where she stayed over the weekend. The room was decked out in deep red and white and she was oohing and aahing over it.

“My colors!” she gushed. Disney’s “Moana” was playing on the TV, so we have to assume Frankel was also traveling with daughter Bryn, 6.

 

I&#39;m a real beach today : BethennyFrankel

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on

The cheeky caption on her video: “I’m a a real beach today.” Ha.

RadarOnline reported she was with an unidentified companion. The male kind.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos