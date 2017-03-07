Bethenny Frankel in Miami: I’m a real beach today

Bethenny Frankel has it pretty good.
Her divorce from hell aside, of course (ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested last month, accused of stalking and harassment).
The “Real Housewives of New York City” vet showed off on Snapchat a pretty sweet suite at Faena, where she stayed over the weekend. The room was decked out in deep red and white and she was oohing and aahing over it.
“My colors!” she gushed. Disney’s “Moana” was playing on the TV, so we have to assume Frankel was also traveling with daughter Bryn, 6.
The cheeky caption on her video: “I’m a a real beach today.” Ha.
RadarOnline reported she was with an unidentified companion. The male kind.
