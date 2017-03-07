Barenaked Ladies to play old, new tunes at BleauLive

Barenaked Ladies fans, you’re in for something special — and local.
The Canadian alternative rockers are headed to the Fontainebleau Friday night.
The band, comprised of Ed Robertson, Tyler Stewart, Kevin Hearn and Jim Creeggan, will take the BleauLive stage to fill the iconic hotel with Billboard-topping hits such as “One Week,” “If I Had a Millon Dollars” and “Pinch Me.”
Since debuting their first album, “Gordon,” in 1992, the Grammy nominees have released a total of 15 albums, most recently “Silverball,” followed by the live album “BNL Rocks Red Rocks,” with hits including the theme song to “The Big Bang Theory.”
The latest for Barenaked Ladies: a collaboration with the legendary “Kings of A Cappella” called “Ladies And Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies And The Persuasions.”
The album, set for release next month, features 14 tracks reimagined from BNL’s award-winning catalogue and the classic “Good Times.” BNL recorded the album live off the floor with The Persuasions last fall at Noble Street Studios in Toronto.
It’s available for pre-order on iTunes the same day as the Miami Beach concert.
The seed for “Ladies and Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies & The Persuasions” was planted when Hearn befriended The Persuasions at Lou Reed’s memorial held at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 2013. The friendship led to an invitation for The Persuasions to perform with BNL at Central Park Summerstage during the Barenaked Ladies 2016 Last Summer On Earth tour. Both bands had such a fun time, they all agreed to “do more” together.
Show packages start at $60, which includes two-hour open bar. Tickets: bleaulive.com; 305.674.4641
