March 3, 2017 4:11 PM

Bobby Flay dating yet another actress

By Madeleine Marr



Love was in the air at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

And we’re not talking about Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. They really are just buddies, despite hanging out together often and cohosting a VH1 show.

We’re talking about Bobby Flay, who brought “Masters of Sex” star Helene Yorke on his annual business trip down south. Paparazzi caught the actress on the beach with her friend, chef Katie Lee, ex-wife of music superstar Billy Joel.

Flay definitely has a thing for those small screen babes. Ex-wife Stephanie March divorced the chef in 2015 amid rumors of rampant cheating. The “Law and Order: SVU” star accused the celeb chef of stepping out on her with January Jones, of “Mad Men” fame. Sigh.

