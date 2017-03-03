People

March 3, 2017 2:22 PM

Men of ‘Moonlight’ now modeling underwear

By Madeleine Marr

ME & MY CALVINS

The guys from “Moonlight” are a good-looking bunch, so much so that they are modeling now. A few of the film’s stars can be seen in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign, some with not much clothing at all, fashion site Mic.com reports.

Our vote for most, um, chiseled goes to Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali.

Actually let’s not pick favorites: Also looking mighty fine in the spots are Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders. So sultry.

The littlest model is Alex R. Hibbert, who giggles in the pictures and wears a T-shirt and flexes a mini bicep.

George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

