Even Donald Trump weighed in on the ‘Moonlight’ Oscars debacle

Donald Trump isn’t one to exactly take things down a notch.
And the former “Apprentice” host loves entertainment. Like, big league loves it.
So of course he had an opinion about #envelopegate, aka the biggest mixup in the Oscars 89 year history.
Trump said the reason for the mixup of “La La Land” being declared Best Picture when it should have been “Moonlight” was political.
Never mind that PriceWaterhouse Coopers took the blame already. The accounting firm issued a statement of apology for the snafu of the century. The Associated Press reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says its relationship with PwCe is being, um, discussed.
And never mind that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong card.
Well, Faye did, but that’s another article.
Trump said if the glitzy ceremony had been less focused on criticizing him, disaster may have been averted.
“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart News. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”
Sad, indeed. But not for the “Moonlight” folks. Go 305!
