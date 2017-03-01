People

March 1, 2017 4:07 PM

Even Donald Trump weighed in on the ‘Moonlight’ Oscars debacle

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Donald Trump isn’t one to exactly take things down a notch.

And the former “Apprentice” host loves entertainment. Like, big league loves it.

Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award

Natalie Piner — mom to Jaden Piner, one of the Miami stars of ‘Moonlight’ — accompanied her son to the Academy Awards. Here is a clip from backstage moments after the best picture award.

Video Courtesy Natalie Piner
 

So of course he had an opinion about #envelopegate, aka the biggest mixup in the Oscars 89 year history.

Trump said the reason for the mixup of “La La Land” being declared Best Picture when it should have been “Moonlight” was political.

Never mind that PriceWaterhouse Coopers took the blame already. The accounting firm issued a statement of apology for the snafu of the century. The Associated Press reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says its relationship with PwCe is being, um, discussed.

And never mind that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong card.

Well, Faye did, but that’s another article.

Trump said if the glitzy ceremony had been less focused on criticizing him, disaster may have been averted.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart News. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Sad, indeed. But not for the “Moonlight” folks. Go 305!

"Moonlight" and the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center

"Moonlight" writer Tarell Alvin McCraney's artistic roots go back to the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City. Center director Marshall Davis, Sr. talks about McCraney and the center, which has produced some notable talent over the years.

David J. Neal dneal@miamiherald.com
 

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Illustrated Interview | Anderson Cooper

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos