Model Adriana Lima tries to bridge gap between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel

Victoria’s Secret’s longest-running Angel, Adriana Lima, covers the March issue of Ocean Drive magazine. In the issue, the breathtaking model opens up about her spirituality, being a single mom, love, being employed by the lingerie king and why she calls Miami home.
“I wanted to find a base where it was always summer, always nice and welcoming, with warm people and a beautiful ocean. I just fell in love with Miami,” Lima tells the pub. “Plus, there are so many Brazilians here, too, so I feel like I’m in Brazil. I love to go walk the streets and Wynwood Walls and look at art.
Surprisingly, she doesn’t get hounded for selfies.
“I’m pretty low-key when I’m walking around I think because people are used to seeing me with makeup and hair and in lingerie.”
Lima likes to keep it real: “I usually don’t wear any makeup and [have] my hair up, and I’m always in sports clothes, especially with my kids.”
On Sunday night, Lima was far from home, hanging with celebrities at the Oscars. She posted a pic of her sandwiched between mortal enemies -- Matt Damon and the ceremony’s host Jimmy Kimmel.
The cheeky caption: Peacemaker...can’t we all just get along?
