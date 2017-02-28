People

February 28, 2017 5:51 PM

Model Adriana Lima tries to bridge gap between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Victoria’s Secret’s longest-running Angel, Adriana Lima, covers the March issue of Ocean Drive magazine. In the issue, the breathtaking model opens up about her spirituality, being a single mom, love, being employed by the lingerie king and why she calls Miami home.

“I wanted to find a base where it was always summer, always nice and welcoming, with warm people and a beautiful ocean. I just fell in love with Miami,” Lima tells the pub. “Plus, there are so many Brazilians here, too, so I feel like I’m in Brazil. I love to go walk the streets and Wynwood Walls and look at art.

Surprisingly, she doesn’t get hounded for selfies.

“I’m pretty low-key when I’m walking around I think because people are used to seeing me with makeup and hair and in lingerie.”

Lima likes to keep it real: “I usually don’t wear any makeup and [have] my hair up, and I’m always in sports clothes, especially with my kids.”

On Sunday night, Lima was far from home, hanging with celebrities at the Oscars. She posted a pic of her sandwiched between mortal enemies -- Matt Damon and the ceremony’s host Jimmy Kimmel.

 

Peacemaker Angel... Can&#39;t we all just get along? ☺️ @jimmykimmel #mattdamon #oscars #vanityfair

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

The cheeky caption: Peacemaker...can’t we all just get along?

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Illustrated Interview | Anderson Cooper

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos