John Cena makes nice with The Rock

Dwayne Johnson suits up nice.
The wrestler turned movie star was in L.A. over the weeekend to present at the Dolby Theatre for the Oscars.
The Rock was there to introduces a performance from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from his animated movie “Moana.”
It seems as if he was prepping like crazy if you take a gander at his social media.
We usually see Johnson in workout attire, but we have to admit, he fills out a tux nicely.
He had a great seat at the ceremony, and we had to love his expression when the whole “Moonlight” Best Picture debacle went down.
That crinkled brow is classic.
Johnson is also in headlines, thanks to John Cena, who told WrestlingInc.com that he regretted his feud with his famous colleague.
“For two years, The Rock and I kind of made fun of each other a lot. It got pretty heated and it got pretty personal. I said some things that were less than nice. He said some things that were less than nice. And I can assure you, in our line of work, there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that grey area, each watching the other's every move and not too happy with the other party.”
Cena goes on to say that they had a matchup at Sun Life Stadium in Miami at WrestleMania XXVIII, when Cena finished second place back in April 2015.
“I'm very proud of that. That’s a polite way of saying I lost. But we had a followup match at MetLife Stadium [in East Rutherford, New Jersey] and I was good enough to finish first that day and when I did, I was well-aware of the amount of work Dwayne Johnson had on his plate and the fact that he did not need to come back to the WWE. I talked all that trash many years ago just to try to get him back because I, like you guys, am a fan of The Rock. So he comes back and stays for the better [part] of two years, only to lose in one of his final matches in WWE.”
Comments