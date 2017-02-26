Oscars fashion: Celebrities rock the red carpet in dramatic, glamorous dresses

Understated drama is never a bad idea when it comes to Oscars fashion.
And that’s what we got Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. at the 89th Academy Awards.
Looking for lots of color? You’d have a better shot stepping out onto Hollywood Boulevard.
The majority of actresses opted for sheer, shimmery white gowns with elegant trains and understated details.
Not that we’re complaining. Please. On the contrary. There was some serious gorgeousness going on.
Singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld set the overall tone, in a light pink Ralph & Russo Couture with a side slit to die for. Her sleeked-back updo completed the regal meets edgy look. Wow, just wow. Finicky E! News commentator Ross Mathews declared Steinfeld a resounding success: “I wanted her to have a fashion moment, and she did.”
Other lovely young ladies had fashion moments: Sofia Carson in Monique Lhuillier with train, “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho in Rubin Singer and Felicity Roberts in tea length Dior all glittered like angels. E!’s Giulana Rancic called the overall theme of the evening “effortless glamour.”
Chrissy Teigen is a Sports Illustrated model, folks, so yeah, deal with it: Mrs. John Legend could wear a paper bag. However, the new mom chose a belted, white, curve hugging, highly detailed Zuhair Murad. Good choice. Teigen revealed earlier on social media that she burned her leg, but we only saw perfection.
Black is always a safe bet: Taraji P. Henson was ravishing in Alberta Ferretti and Kirsten Dunst absolutely gorg in Dior.
Emma Roberts was one of the few risk takers on the carpet — donning a vintage Armani Prive sustainable dress with very little material up top. The “Scream Queens” was rocking newly red hair and it just worked.
Another model strutted her stuff — Karlie Kloss in white Stella McCartney. Affixed to her glamorous gown was a blue ribbon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ribbons many celebrities like Ruth Negga (in Valentino) wore represent the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Stand with ACLU” program.
Another theme we noted was metallic. Octavia Spencer’s silver Marchesa was highlighted by a feathery skirt and Emma Stone’s flapper style Givenchy was flirty and cute, like she is. Jessica Biel, walking like an Egyptian in Kaufman Franco with glittery neckline, received a sweet compliment for her slinky number — “I call it perfection,” said pop star hubby Justin Timberlake.
Tough one but probably the biggest fashion winner of the night was pop star turned actress Janelle Monae in a black, sheer bird-themed black ensemble by Elie Saab. She gets our vote and not just because she was in made-in-Miami movie “Moonlight.”
Naturally, there were a few misses: Sorry, Halle Berry. Your Versace dress was sexy and fun, but that wild wig needed a good combing.
And apologies to you too, Scarlett Johansson. That busy, see through gown may have fit in better at the nearby Viper Room.
And Dakota Johnson, we respect the fact that you are (kind of) Hollywood royalty, and the Gucci dress was lovely. But next time, make sure you don’t miss your your hair appointment.
