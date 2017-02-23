People

February 23, 2017 3:32 PM

Becky G in Miami promoting ‘Power Rangers’ and Spanish song

By Madeleine Marr

Becky G did Miami right, in two languages.

The singer put on her actress hat, promoting a role in the “Power Rangers” movie, plus she was talking up her Spanish language single.

Si!

 

#TodoCambio countdown begins tomorrow... ❤

A post shared by B (@iambeckyg) on

“Todo Cambio,” which is translated as All Changes, drops later next month.

The movie is also out next month. Becky, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, plays Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan.

Becky released hints of what the song would be about on Instagram, where she posted black and white pictures of herself in a wedding dress.

