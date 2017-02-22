Latin stars set for Premio Lo Nuestro awards

BIG NIGHT
It’s that time of year again. Our time of year.
The Premio Lo Nuestro awards are coming to AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m., and airing live on Univision. Set to appear are Romeo Santos, who will be performing his new single, “Heroe Favorito” (Favorite Hero), as well as Ricky Martin, Lucero, CNCO, Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga and J Balvin.
Lili Estefan, co-host of “El Gordo y La Flaca,” will receive a special shout-out for more than 30 years of service in the television industry.
