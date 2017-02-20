David Cassidy slurs, appears to fall off stage

Fans of David Cassidy were distressed to see the onetime teen idol faulter on stage during a gig outside of Los Angeles Saturday night.
TMZ got a hold of video of the onetime “Partridge Family” star slurring his words and then off to the side, falling.
Sitting on a stool, the 66 year old former Fort Lauderdale resident talks to the crowd, stuttering but nonetheless seems in a festive mood.
“Hello Los Angeles! How are you, baby?” he says at the Canyon Club in Agoura, California.
Later in the video you can hear him dealing with some mic sound issues, a slight echo. Not his fault.
Later he stands and walks about the small stage and slaps hands while singing “Day Dream Believer.”
TMZ reached out for comment, nothing back yet.
On his personal fan page, Cassidy said earlier this month he was taking a step back from the spotlight soon.
“I will always be eternally grateful for the love and support you’ve shown me. I still love very much to play and perform live. But it’s much more difficult for me now.
I’m not going to vanish or disappear forever. I’ll be able to communicate much more through my website and my Facebook page. As you can imagine this has been truthfully THE MOST DIFFICULT DECISION I HAVE EVER MADE IN MY ENTIRE LIFE.
I’m eternally grateful to each and every single one of you.
I’m going to play live, everywhere around North America, through 2017. I hope you will find a way to come and be part of my celebration!”
Cassidy has seen his share of issues over the past few years — between his nasty divorce, sketchy finances and car trouble.
