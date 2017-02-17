Stuff celebrities love: Olivia Culpo’s Oscars dress for charity

WATCH
With all eyes Sunday night on the Oscars, Stella Artois and Water.org have joined creative forces with Marchesa to design a custom gown for Olivia Culpo in support of their “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign, to help provide clean H20 for countries in need. Cool or what? The dress incorporates glass beads made from chalices. Tune into E!’s “Countdown to the Red Carpet” at 6 p.m. to watch Olivia unveil it live.
SHOP
Make your home fabulous with the help of Badgley Mischka, whose new furniture line just debuted at New York Fashion Week. The pieces, from $100 to $10,000, includes beds, chairs, sofas, tables, cabinets, candles and artwork. Neiman Marcus.
TRY
Feeling absent minded? Don’t send yourself a text. Go old school for a change. With Wipenote, you can write, draw and erase over and over again, with no worries about your creation being spread across the Internet. These dry/wet erase notebooks, which feature works by emerging artists on the covers, are great for home, work or school. $13.99-$19.99; https://www.wipenote.com
