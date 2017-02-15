Florida girl Kate Upton in the swim

Florida girl Kate Upton has done it again. The Melbourne born beauty has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition for the third time. The issue has three different covers which hit stands on Wednesday, and they all are, um, quite attractive.
The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017
Incidentally, part time Miami resident Elle Macpherson holds the record with five — count ’em! — five covers.
Palm Beach based tennis superstar Serena Williams also makes an appearance in the mag.
