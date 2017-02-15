People

February 15, 2017 12:09 PM

Florida girl Kate Upton in the swim

By Madeleine Marr

Florida girl Kate Upton has done it again. The Melbourne born beauty has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition for the third time. The issue has three different covers which hit stands on Wednesday, and they all are, um, quite attractive.

Incidentally, part time Miami resident Elle Macpherson holds the record with five — count ’em! — five covers.

 

Palm Beach based tennis superstar Serena Williams also makes an appearance in the mag.

