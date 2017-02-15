Scottie and Larsa Pippen: We can work it out (maybe)

People

You’ve heard of a Christmas miracle.

What about a Valentine’s Day one?

Scottie Pippen didn’t look like a man on the verge of divorce on the most romantic day of the year Tuesday.

 

#TeamPippen stronger than ever!

A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on

The retired Chicago Bulls star posed with his wife Larsa and four kids in a beachfront shot (on vacation).

The inspiring caption: “TeamPippen Stronger than ever.”

TMZ reports the two are trying to work things out, and have not proceeded with further legal action.

Back in October, things were ugly over at their Fort Lauderdale mansion: 911 was called and rumors of cheating surfaced (“The Real Housewives of Miami” ex castmate with rapper Future).

But love conquers all, right?

Larsa, for her part, seems contemplative.

 

The quieter you become, the more you can hear

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

In one bikini shot, her caption is: “The quieter you become, the more you hear.”

